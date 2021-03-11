Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, consumers are less likely to visit open bazaars which are popular sources of fresh fruit and vegetables. This means that consumers are expected to turn to shelf stable beans and frozen vegetables in 2020 especially, although all product areas of processed fruit and vegetables are expected improve their performance in 2020, with all product areas set to demonstrate growth. Processed fruit and vegetables are appealing to consumers in 2020 as…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Turkey

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lockdown to drive sales in category as consumers opt for longer lasting products

Sales of shelf stable beans set to spike as consumers look for products that can be stored for long periods of time

Frozen processed vegetables boosted by COVID-19 and affordability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shelf stable fruit and vegetables to return to pre-COVID-19 rates as consumers return to old habits

Frozen processed potatoes to remain dynamic in the coming years

Dynamism in frozen processed vegetables set to continue as consumers value convenience

CATEGORY DATA

