Global Dietary Supplements Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Dietary supplements are expected to suffer strongly from the impact of COVID-19 and particularly from border closures. Traditionally heavily reliant on trade from mainland Chinese tourists, the lack of trade from this source following border closures will be devastating, with sales expected to be down 15% on 2019 levels. In addition to this, the category is suffering from the lockdown of specialist retailers, and from the subsequent closures in some smaller, independent health food stores and VD…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Dietary Supplements in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dietary supplements hit severe double digit decline

Supplements with immunity function prove the most resilient

Vita Green sustains leadership due to strong localization strategy.

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery expected for 2021, and led by shift to functional positioning

Solutions targeted at specific organs set for fastest growth

Broadening of consumption occasions expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

……Continuned

