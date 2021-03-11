Global Sweet Spreads Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Demand for sweet spreads, particularly honey and nut and seed based spreads, is likely to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as Greeks are changing their lifestyles and are increasingly making healthier choices. As a result, nut and seed based spreads is expected to see by far the strongest retail value growth in 2020. The best performers are likely to be tahini spreads and peanut butter, although the latter is still growing from an extremely low base. Furthermore, tahini is c…

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Sweet Spreads in Greece

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Nut and seed based spreads’ sales boosted by changing lifestyles, while sales hampered by small producers selling their own honey in 2020

E-commerce sales grow due to the pandemic in 2020

Private label expands its share due to wide product ranges and price bands and Mondelez Hellas dominates chocolate spreads with long-standing Merenda brand in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth expected to recover from 2022, although performances vary due to the health trend

Health and wellness trend likely to become a fixture over the forecast period

Organic products gain traction as consumer wellness becomes paramount

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

