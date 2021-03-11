Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Covid-19 is likely to have a moderately positive impact on sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020 as these are products which tend to have long shelf lives and can be stored in the fridge once opened. As a result, whilst most types are set to enjoy slight increases in volume and value over 2019, growth in 2020 is unlikely to be exceptional. E-commerce through delivery or click and collect is, however, receiving a boost within sauces and condiments during the lockdown as these products do not n…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in France

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More home cooking drives an increase in sales of sauces, dressings and condiments during the COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer trends do not support strong growth

Some stockpiling of pasta sauces prior to the lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Modest growth in consumption expected for the forecast period

Innovation to attract younger demographics

Italian products set to remain popular

CATEGORY DATA

……Continuned

