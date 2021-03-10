Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size And Forecast To 2025, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Marketwas valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.62billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.43% from 2017 to 2025.



Next Gen sequencing is an emerging biotechnology technique which is highly significant for Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical sector. With advancements and available fund in R&D departments, the market is expected to grow in near future.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Sequencing Platforms

1.2 Increasing Applications of NGS

1.3 Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

1.4 Increasing Adoption of NGS Technologies Among Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

1.5 Increasing Awareness about NGS Products and Services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of trained professionals

2.2 Difficulty in data storage

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Market, by Technology:

1.1 Sequencing By Synthesis

1.2 ION Semiconductor Sequencing

1.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

1.4 Nanopore Sequencing

2. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Market, by Application:

2.1 Diagnostics

2.2 Drug Discovery

2.3 Biomarker Discovery

2.4 Precision Medicine

2.5 Agriculture & Animal Research

2.6 Other Applications

3. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Market, by End User:

3.1 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

3.2 Hospitals & Clinics

3.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Product and Services:

4.1 Pre-Sequencing Products & Services Market

4.1.1 Sample Preparation

4.1.1.1 Dna Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection

4.1.1.2 Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

4.1.1.3 Quality Control

4.2 NGS Platforms, Consumables, & Services for Platforms

4.3 Sequencing Services Market

4.3.1 Targeted Re-Sequencing

4.3.2 Rna-Seq

4.3.3 De Novo Sequencing

4.3.4 Exome Sequencing

4.3.5 Chip-Seq

4.3.6 Whole-Genome Sequencing

4.3.7 Methyl-Seq

4.3.8 Other Applications

4.4 NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics)

4.4.1 NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

4.4.2 NGS Data Analysis Services

4.4.3 NGS Storage, Management, and Cloud Computing Solutions

5. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Beijing Genomics Institute

6. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9. Gatc Biotech AG

10. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

11. Macrogen, Inc.

12. Eurofins Scientific

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

