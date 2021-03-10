Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size And Forecast To 2025, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)Marketwas valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.99billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.32% from 2017 to 2025.



Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), also known as non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) is a new genetic test that uses cell-free circulating fetal DNA in the maternal serum to screen for the more common fetal aneuploidies and other genetic disorders.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Increasing Maternal Age

1.2 Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Techniques Over Invasive Methods

1.3 Launch of New and Advanced Products

1.4 Improving Reimbursement Scenario for NIPT

1.5 Programs Focusing on Increasing the Awareness of NIPT

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)Market, by End User:

1.1 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.2 Hospitals

2. Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)Market, by Application:

2.1 Trisomy

2.2 Microdeletion Syndrome

2.3 Other Applications

3. Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)Market, by Method:

3.1 Ultrasound Detection

3.2 Biochemical Screening Tests

3.3 Cell-Free Dna in Maternal Plasma Tests

3.4 Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

4. Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Product:

4.1 Consumables

4.1.1 Assay Kits & Reagents

4.1.2 Disposables

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Ultrasound Devices

4.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

4.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

4.2.4 Microarrays

4.2.5 Other Instruments

5. Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Ge Healthcare (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

6. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8. Qiagen N.V.

9. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10. Beijing Genomics Institute

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

