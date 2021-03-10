The global HRM High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market was valued at USD 259.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 339.24million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2017 to 2025.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/420/Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Marketwas valued at USD 259.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 339.24million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2017 to 2025.



High Resolution Melt (HRM) analysis is a technique in molecular biology for the detection of mutations, polymorphisms and epigenetic differences in double-stranded DNA samples.With increasing disorders and chronic diseases, especially genetic, the market is expected to grow due to its advantages in early diagnostics.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/420/Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis #inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies

1.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

1.4 Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=420

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Technical Limitations Associated With HRM-QPCR Analysis

Market Segmentation:

1. Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarket, by Application:

1.1 SNP Genotyping

1.2 Mutation Discovery

1.3 Species Identification

1.4 Pathogen Identification

1.5 Epigenetics

1.6 Other Applications

2. Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarket, by End User:

2.1 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

2.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres

2.4 Other End Users

3. Global High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarket, by Products and Services:

3.1 Reagents and Consumables

3.1.1 Specialized Pcr Reagents

3.1.2 Intercalating Dyes

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Software and Services

4. Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Illumina, Inc.

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. Biomrieux SA

8. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

9. Novacyt Group

10. Premier Biosoft

11. Azura Genomics

12. Canon Biomedical Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the High-Resolution Melting AnalysisMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/420/Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis

________________________________________