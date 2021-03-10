The global HCS High Content Screening Market was valued at USD 505.64 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1217.89million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.26% from 2017 to 2025.

Global High Content Screening Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global High Content ScreeningMarketwas valued at USD 505.64 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1217.89million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.26% from 2017 to 2025.



High-content screening (HCS), also known as high-content analysis (HCA) or cellomics, is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D

1.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets

1.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global High Content ScreeningMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic and Government Institutes

1.3 Contract Research Organizations

2. Global High Content ScreeningMarket, by Application:

2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening

2.2 Target Identification and Validation

2.3 Toxicity Studies

2.4 Compound Profiling

2.5 Other Applications

3. Global High Content ScreeningMarket, by Product:

3.1 Software

3.2 Services

3.3 Accessories

3.4 Instruments

3.4.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

3.4.2 Flow Cytometers

3.4.2.1 Cell Analyzers

3.4.2.2 Cell Sorters

3.5 Consumables

3.5.1 Reagents & Assay Kits

3.5.2 Microplates

3.5.3 Other Consumables

4. Global High Content Screening Market, by Technology:

4.1 Microscopy

4.2 Flow Cytometry

4.3 Mass Spectrometry

4.4 Western Blotting

4.5 ELISA

4.6 Immunohistochemistry

4.7 Other Technologies

5. Global High Content Screening Market, by Application:

5.1 Medical applications

5.2 Research applications

5.2.1 Cancer Research

5.2.2 Immunology Research

5.2.3 Stem Cells Research

5.2.4 Other Research Applications

6. Global High Content Screening Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Perkinelmer, Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

6. Biotek Instruments, Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. Tecan Group Ltd.

9. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

10. Merck Millipore

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the High Content ScreeningMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

