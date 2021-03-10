The global HTPD- High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarketwas valued at USD 162.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 623.88million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.38% from 2017 to 2025.

Global High Throughput Process Development Market Size And Forecast To 2025, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarketwas valued at USD 162.78 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 623.88million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.38% from 2017 to 2025.



HTPD involves chromatography techniques which help in better and accurate result prediction and analysis. With increasing availability of funds and investment by Govt. and Private sector both, the R&D sector is expected to boost the market for the technique in the coming years.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising R&D Spending

1.2 Technological Advancements in Process Development

1.3 Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

1.4 Growing Pressure to Lower the Cost of Manufacturing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Advanced Technologies and Lack of Adequate Infrastructural Facilities

Market Segmentation:

1. Global High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarket, by Product and services:

1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Instruments

1.3.1 Automated Integrated Workstation

1.3.2 Automated Miniature Bioreactor System

1.4 Consumables

1.4.1 Miniature Prepacked Columns

1.4.2 Microtiter Plates

1.4.3 Miniaturized Disposable Bioreactor

1.4.4 Micropipettes and Pipette Tips

1.4.5 Other Consumables

2. Global High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarket, by Molecule Type:

2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2 Other Molecules

3. Global High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarket, by Technology:

3.1 Chromatography

3.1.1 Affinity Chromatography

3.1.2 Ion-Exchange Chromatography

3.1.3 Multimodal Chromatography

3.1.4 Other Chromatography

3.2 Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy

3.3 Other Technologies

4. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by End User:

4.1 Biopharmaceutical

4.2 Contract Research Organization

4.3 Academic Research Institutes

5. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. GE Healthcare

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Merck Millipore

5. Agilent Technologies

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories

7. Eppendorf

8. Perkinelmer

9. Sartorius Stedim Biotech

10. Tecan Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the High Throughput Process DevelopmentMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

