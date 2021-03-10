Global Protein Expression Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Protein ExpressionMarketwas valued at USD 1483.95 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3930.40million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.43% from 2017 to 2025.



Protein expression refers to the way in which proteins are synthesized, modified and regulated in living organisms. Protein expression is majorly being invested in by private as well as Govt. healthcare bodies due to increasing scope of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

1.2 Rise in Geriatric population

1.3 Rise in demand of protein biologics

1.4 Expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry

1.5 Increasing focus on Recombinant technology

1.6 Availability of funding

1.7 Advancements in protein expression systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of reagents and equipment

2.2 High barriers for new entrants

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Protein ExpressionMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic Research Institutes

1.3 Contract Research Organizations

1.4 Other End Users

2. Global Protein ExpressionMarket, by Application:

2.1 Therapeutic Applications

2.2 Industrial Applications

2.3 Research Applications

3. Global Protein ExpressionMarket, by Product and Services:

3.1 Reagents

3.2 Expression Vectors

3.3 Competent Cells

3.4 Instruments

3.5 Services

4. Global Protein Expression Market, by System Type:

4.1 Cell-Free Expression Systems

4.2 Algal-Based Expression Systems

4.3 Yeast Expression Systems

4.3.1 K. Lactis Systems

4.3.2 Saccharomyces Systems

4.3.3 Pichia Systems

4.3.4 Other Yeast Expression Systems

4.4 Insect Cell Expression Systems

4.4.1 Baculovirus Systems

4.4.2 Other Insect Cell Systems

4.5 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

4.5.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary Systems

4.5.2 Other Mammalian Cell Systems

4.6 Prokaryotic Expression Systems

4.6.1 Escherichia Coli Systems

4.6.2 Other Prokaryotic Expression Systems

5. Global Protein ExpressionMarket, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Genscript Biotech Corporation

4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5. Takara Bio Inc.

6. Promega Corporation

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. Qiagen N.V.

9. Lonza Group Ltd.

10. New England Biolabs Inc.

11. Sengenics

12. Proteogenix

13. Synthetic Genomics Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Protein ExpressionMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

