Global Single-cell Analysis Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/413/Global Single-cell Analysis Market Size #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Single-cell Analysis Market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.41billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.43% from 2017 to 2025.



In the field of cellular biology, single-cell analysis is the study of: genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics at the single cell level. Due to increased prevalence of Biotechnology and Biomedical application in Healthcare, the market is expected to grow at a high rate.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/413/Global Single-cell Analysis Market Size #inquiry

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Technological Advancements in Single-Cell Analysis Products

1.2 Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

1.3 Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

1.4 Wide Applications of Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Research

1.5 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

1.6 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=413

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Single-cell AnalysisMarket, by End User:

1.1 Academic & Research Laboratories

1.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

1.4 Cell Banks and Ivf Centers

2. Global Single-cell AnalysisMarket, by Application:

2.1 Research Applications

2.1.1 Cancer Research

2.1.2 Immunology Research

2.1.3 Neurology Research

2.1.4 Stem Cell Research

2.1.5 Other Research Applications

2.2 Medical Applications

2.2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis

2.2.2 in Vitro Fertilization

2.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

3. Global Single-cell AnalysisMarket, by Technique:

3.1 Flow Cytometry

3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

3.4 Microscopy

3.5 Mass Spectrometry

3.6 Other Techniques

4. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, by Cell Type:

4.1 Human Cells

4.2 Animal Cells

4.3 Microbial Cells

5. Global Single-cell AnalysisMarket, by Product:

5.1 Instruments

5.1.1 Flow Cytometers

5.1.2 NGS Systems

5.1.3 PCR Instruments

5.1.4 Spectrophotometers

5.1.5 Microscopes

5.1.6 Cell Counters

5.1.7 HCS Systems

5.1.8 Microarray Systems

5.1.9 Other Instruments

5.2 Consumables

5.2.1 Beads

5.2.2 Microplates

5.2.3 Reagents

5.2.4 Assay Kits

5.2.4.1 Immunoassays

5.2.4.2 Cell-Based Assays

5.2.5 Others consumables

6. Global Single-cell Analysis Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

4. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6. Qiagen N.V.

7. Illumina, Inc.

8. GE Healthcare

9. Agilent Technologies

10. Fluidigm Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Single-cell AnalysisMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/413/Global Single-cell Analysis Market Size

________________________________________