Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Research study on the Microbiome Sequencing Services Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.



The global Microbiome Sequencing ServicesMarketwas valued at USD 537.67 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3093.77million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.46% from 2017 to 2025.



The microbiome sequencing refers to study of genetic material recovered directly. The sties are becoming of greater importance with advent of biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals. The Market is expected to grow in coming years.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy

1.2 Human Microbiome as New Validated Target for Drug Development

1.3 Human Microbiome for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Expertise and Detailed Research

2.2 Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Microbiome Sequencing ServicesMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academia/Research Institutes

2. Global Microbiome Sequencing ServicesMarket, by Application:

2.1 Shotgun Sequencing

2.2 Targeted Gene Sequencing

2.3 Rna Sequencing

2.4 Whole Genome Sequencing

2.5 Other Applications

3. Global Microbiome Sequencing ServicesMarket, by Technology:

3.1 Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

3.2 Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

3.3 Pyrosequencing

3.4 Sanger Sequencing

3.5 Other Technologies

4. Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Laboratory Type:

4.1 Wet Labs

4.2 Dry Labs

5. Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Research Type:

5.1 Outsourced

5.2 Internal

6. Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Baseclear B.V.

2. Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

3. Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg

4. Zymo Research Corp.

5. Rancho Biosciences

6. Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.

7. Microbiome Insights Inc.

8. Openbiome

9. Resphera Biosciences, LLC.

10. MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp)

11. Ubiome, Inc.

12. Shanghai Realbio Technology Co., Ltd

13. Diversigen, Inc.

14. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

15. Metabiomics Corp.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Microbiome Sequencing ServicesMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

