Global Protein Assays Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/417/Global Protein Assays Market Size And Fo#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Protein AssaysMarketwas valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.27billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% from 2017 to 2025.



Protein assays are an integral part of biotechnology and pharmaceutical researches. With increasing demand of medicinal treatments and efficient diagnostic services, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/417/Global Protein Assays Market Size And Fo#inquiry

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=417

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Expenditure

1.2 Favorable Government Funding Scenario for Proteomics Research

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Multiplex Assay Equipment

2.2 Sequestration Cuts in the U.S.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Protein AssaysMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Clinical Laboratories

1.3 Hospitals

1.4 Academic Research Institutes

1.5 Other End Users

2. Global Protein AssaysMarket, by Application:

2.1 Drug Discovery & Development

2.2 Disease Diagnosis

2.3 Other Applications

3. Global Protein AssaysMarket, by Technology:

3.1 Absorbance-Based Protein Assays

3.2 Colorimetric Protein Assays

3.3 Fluorescence-Based Protein Assays

4. Global Protein Assays Market, by Product:

4.1 Reagents

4.2 Kits

4.3 Instruments and Accessories

5. Global Protein Assays Market, by Type:

5.1 Dye-Binding Assays

5.2 Copper-Ion-Based Assays

5.3 Test Strip-Based Assays

5.4 Other Protein Assays

6. Global Protein Assays Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Merck KGaA

4. Promega Corporation

5. GE Healthcare

6. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7. Geno Technology, Inc.

8. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

9. Abcam PLC.

10. Novus Biologicals, LLC

11. Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science)

12. Lonza Group

13. Biovision Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Protein AssaysMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/417/Global Protein Assays Market Size And Fo

________________________________________