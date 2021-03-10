Global Depth Filtration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Depth Filtration Market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.03billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2017 to 2025.



Depth filters are the variety of filters that use a porous filtration medium to retain particles throughout the medium, rather than just on the surface of the medium. Increase in R&D Activities and investments would be the key factors to drive the growth of market in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules

1.2 R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.3 Advantages Such as Low Cost and Ease of Use

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the Validation of Filtration Processes

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Depth FiltrationMarket, by Application:

1.1 Final product processing

1.1.1 Small Molecule Processing

1.1.2 Biologics Processing

1.2 Cell Clarification

1.3 Raw material Filtration

1.3.1 Media and Buffer Filtration

1.3.2 Bioburden Reduction

1.4 Others

2. Global Depth FiltrationMarket, by Product:

2.1 Cartridge Filters

2.2 Capsule Filters

2.3 Filter Modules

2.4 Filter Sheets

2.5 Other Products

3. Global Depth FiltrationMarket, by Media Type:

3.1 Diatomaceous Earth

3.2 Activated Carbon

3.3 Cellulose

3.4 Perlite

4. Global Depth Filtration Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA

2. Pall Corporation (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

3. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

4. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

5. 3M Company

6. Eaton Corporation PLC

7. Amazon Filters Ltd.

8. Ertelalsop

9. Graver Technologies, LLC

10. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

11. Filtrox AG

12. Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

13. Carl Stuart Group (Pure Process)

14. WolftechnikFiltersysteme GmbH & Co. Kg

15. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Depth FiltrationMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

