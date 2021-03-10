Genomics Market, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

The global Genomics Market was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 30.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Genomics is sequencing based technology which relies on finding out the nucleotide bases coupling and placement of DNA or genetic material of target organism or patient. The sequences are utilized in diverse ways, either in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector or in Gene therapy and Research Projects of evolutionary Biology.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Growth and funds for Genomics projects

1.2 Growing demand due to less sequencing costs

1.3 Growing demands and applications of genomics in Healthcare

1.4 New company launches in Genomics sector of biotech and Bioinformatics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High equipment cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Genomics Market, by Technology:

1.1 Sequencing

1.2 Microarray

1.3 PCR

1.4 Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

1.5 Other Technologies

2. Global Genomics Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Instruments and Systems

2.2 Consumables

2.3 Services

3. Global Genomics Market, by Application:

3.1 Diagnostics

3.1.1 Cancer Diagnostics

3.1.2 Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders

3.1.3 Other Diagnostic Applications

3.1.3.1 Common Diseases and Complex Disorders

3.1.3.2 Movement Disorders

3.1.3.3 HIV

3.2 Drug Discovery and Development

3.3 Precision Medicine

3.4 Agriculture & Animal Research

3.5 Other Applications

4. Global Genomics Market, by Process:

4.1 Sequencing

4.2 Library Preparation

4.3 Data Analysis

5. Global Genomics Market, by End User:

5.1 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4 Other End Users

6. Global Genomics Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina

2. Agilent Technologies

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

4. Eurofins Scientific

5. Qiagen

6. GE Healthcare

7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

8. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories

10. BGI

11. Eppendorf

12. Pacific Biosciences of California

13. Danaher

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

