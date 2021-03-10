In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.



The global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025.

In vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro testing methods are employed primarily to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and/or to confirm the lack of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new substances such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing ethical issues about animal testing

1.2 Growing stability in in-vitro technologies

1.3 Growing funds in R&D Department

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Resistance from regulatory bodies due to safety concerns and risks

2.2 Less assurance of in vivo stability after in vitro product transfer

2.3 Lack of in vitro models

Market Segmentation:

1. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Toxicity end point and test results:

1.1 ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion)

1.2 Skin Irritation, Corrosion, and Sensitization

1.3 Genotoxicity Testing

1.4 Cytotoxicity Testing

1.5 Ocular Toxicity

1.6 Organ Toxicity

1.7 Phototoxicity Testing

1.8 Dermal Toxicity

1.9 Carcinogenicity

1.10 Neurotoxicity

1.11 Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

2. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Products and Services:

2.1 Assays

2.1.1 Bacterial Toxicity Assays

2.1.2 Enzyme Toxicity Assays

2.1.3 Cell-Based Elisa and Western Blots

2.1.4 Receptor-Binding Assays

2.1.5 Tissue Culture Assays

2.1.6 Other Assays

2.2 Services

2.3 Reagents and labware

3. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Industry:

3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.2 Cosmetics and Household Products Industry

3.3 Food Industry

3.4 Chemical Industry

4. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Method:

4.1 Cellular Assays

4.2 Biochemical Assays

4.3 EX Vivo Models

5. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Technology:

5.1 Cell Culture Technologies

5.2 High-Throughput Technologies

5.3 Cellular Imaging Technologies

5.4 Toxicogenomics

6. Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS S.A.

2. Covance, Inc. (A Part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. GE Healthcare

6. Eurofins Scientific Se

7. Merck KGaA

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

9. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

10. Catalent, Inc.

11. Cyprotex PLC (A Subsidiary of Evotec Ag)

12. Promega Corporation

13. Gentronix Limited

14. Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.

15. MB Research Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

