Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size And Forecast, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market was valued at USD 66.9 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 256.40million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Patient derived tumor xenografts (PDTX) are created when cancerous tissue from a patient’s primary tumor is implanted directly into an immunodeficient mouse. PDTX models are providing solutions to the challenges that researchers face in cancer drug research such as positive tumor responses in mouse models but not translating over when the study is implemented in humans. As a result, PDTX cancer models are becoming popular models to use in cancer drug research.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for Personalizes healthcare

1.2 GrowingInvestment in Cancer studies from private as well as govt. Sector

1.3 Growing R&D activities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of PDX models

2.2 Clinical Testing Stringent rules and ethical issues

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Tumor type:

1.1 Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

1.2 Gynecological Tumor Models

1.3 Respiratory Tumor Models

1.4 Urological Tumor Models

1.5 Hematological Tumor Models

1.6 Other Tumor Models

2. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Type:

2.1 Rat Models

2.2 Mice Models

3. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Contract Research Organizations

3.3 Academic & Research Institutions

4. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Application:

4.1 Preclinical Drug Development and Basic Cancer Research

4.2 Biomarker Analysis

5. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Crown Bioscience Inc.

2. the Jackson Laboratory

3. Champions Oncology, Inc.

4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

5. WuXiApptec (Group of Subsidiaries Under WuXiPharmatec)

6. ONCODESIGN

7. Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs, Inc.)

8. Pharmatest Services Ltd.

9. Hera Biolabs

10. EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

11. Xentech

12. Urolead

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

