Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size And Forecast To 2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/404/Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) #sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Marketwas valued at USD 867.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4701.53million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.66% from 2017 to 2025.

NGS is the process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule. It includes particular method or technology that is used to determine the order of the four basesadenine, guanine, cytosine, and thyminein a strand of DNA. It is currently being used to find and treat the genetic disorders prevalent in the population causing the market to grow simultaneously.

Sample Infographics:

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/404/Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) #inquiry

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=404

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Declining prices of technology of sequencing

1.2 High cost of sequencing infratructure

1.3 Availability of skilled people to handle sample preparation

1.4 NGS requires less throughput inputs

1.5 Advancements in sequencing technology

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Difficulty in establishing in-house throughput devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Service Type:

1.1 Targeted Resequencing & Custom Gene Panels

1.2 RNA-Seq

1.3 De Novo Sequencing

1.4 Exome Sequencing

1.5 Chip-Seq

1.6 Whole-Genome Sequencing

1.7 Methyl-Seq

1.8 Other Services

2. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Application:

2.1 Diagnostics

2.1.1 Oncology

2.1.2 Infectious Diseases

2.1.3 Rare Genetic Disorders

2.1.4 Reproductive Health

2.1.5 Other Diagnostic Applications

2.2 Drug Discovery

2.3 Biomarker Discovery

2.4 Agriculture & Animal Research

2.5 Others Applications

3. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Technology:

3.1 Sequencing By Synthesis

3.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

3.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

3.4 Nanopore Sequencing

4. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by End User:

4.1 Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers

4.2 Hospitals & Clinics

4.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

4.4 Other End Users

5. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BGI

2. Illumina, Inc.

3. Perkinelmer, Inc.

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. Gatc Biotech AG

6. Macrogen, Inc.

7. Qiagen N.V.

8. Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

9. Genewiz, Inc.

10. DNA Link, Inc.

11. Takara Bio Inc. (Part of Takara Holding Company Inc.)

12. Scigenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

13. Novogene Corporation

14. Personalis, Inc.

15. LGC Limited (A Part of KKR & Co. L.P.)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/404/Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

________________________________________