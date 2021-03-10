Global Microbial Identification Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Microbial Identification Market was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.19billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.



Microbial identification is the procedure to detect the microbial type in case of a disease spread or an infection. The sole purpose of microbe assessment is to compose a medicinal solution or vaccine against the microbe. The research and development sector is getting funds from govt. as well as private players as cases of pandemic spreads are becoming common.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of infections and pandemic events

1.2 GrowingDevelopments in microbial identification and assessment

1.3 Growing safety concerns

1.4 Government Initiatives and Funding for Promoting Microbial Identification

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costed equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Microbial Identification Market, by Application:

1.1 Diagnostic Applications

1.1.1 Human Disease Diagnosis

1.1.2 Animal Disease Diagnosis

1.2 Food Testing

1.3 Beverage Testing

1.4 Pharmaceutical Applications

1.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

1.6 Environmental Applications

1.7 Other Applications

2. Global Microbial Identification Market, by Method:

2.1 Phenotypic Methods

2.2 Proteomics-Based Methods

2.3 Genotypic Methods

3. Global Microbial Identification Market, by Products and Services:

3.1 Instruments

3.1.1 Automated Microbial Identification Systems

3.1.2 Mass Spectrometers

3.1.3 PCR

3.1.4 High-Power Microscopes

3.1.5 Polystainers

3.1.6 Microarrays

3.1.7 Flow Cytometers

3.1.8 Other Instruments

3.2 Consumables

3.2.1 Plates & Media

3.2.2 Reagents & Kits

3.2.3 Other Consumables

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Identification Services

3.3.2 Culture Collection Services

4. Global Microbial Identification Market, by End User:

4.1 Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks

4.2 Food Manufacturing Companies

4.3 Beverage Manufacturing Companies

4.4 Pharmaceutical Companies and Contract Research Organizations

4.5 Other End Users

5. Global Microbial Identification Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Biomrieux S.A.

5. Merck KGaA

6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7. Bruker Corporation

8. Shimadzu Corporation

9. VWR Corporation

10. Eurofins Scientific S.E.

11. Biolog, Inc.

12. Wickham Laboratories Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

