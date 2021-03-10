Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 306.16 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 701.49 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis refers to the genetic profiling of embryos prior to implantation, and sometimes even of oocytes prior to fertilization. PGD is considered a necessary procedure because of rising cases of genetically imbalanced make up found in children and new born. The Government has stringent rules which affect the market significantly.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing infertility issues

1.2 Increased fund in preimplantation consultation and testing

1.3 Growing demand of fertility clinics

1.4 Technological advancements in the preimplantation testing techniques

1.5 High chances of chromosomal abnormalities and awareness regarding the prevalence of genetic disorders

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Governmental regulations

2.2 High cost of testing

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Technology:

1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing

1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

1.3 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

1.4 Comparative Genomic Hybridization

1.5 Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

2. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Procedure Type:

2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Screening

2.2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

3. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Application:

3.1 Aneuploidy

3.2 Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

3.2.1 Translocations

3.2.2 Deletions

3.2.3 Duplications

3.2.4 Inversions

3.3 Single Gene Disorders

3.4 X-Linked Disorders

3.5 HLA Typing

3.6 Gender Identification

4. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Products and Services:

4.1 Reagents and Consumables

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Software and Services

5. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by End User:

5.1 Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

5.2 Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

5.3 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

6. Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4. Perkinelmer, Inc.

5. Coopersurgical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

6. ABBott Laboratories

7. Natera, Inc.

8. Rubicon Genomics (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio Usa Holdings, Inc.)

9. Oxford Gene Technology

10. Yikon Genomics

11. Scigene

12. Beijing Genomics Institute

13. Good Start Genetics, Inc.

14. Invicta Genetics

15. Combimatrix Corporation

16. Genea Limited

17. Progenesis

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

