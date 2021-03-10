Cell-Based Assays Market, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Cell Based Assays Market was valued at USD 12.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Cell based assays are widely used in diagnostics and pathology and is very reliable in terms of outcomes and predictability of ones health issues. Due to increased funding in research and development sector by private and govt. sector both, the use of clinical and medical devices is rising in the market value and demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Chronic diseases

1.2 Growingfunds and raising in the sector

1.3 Rise in demand for cell based assays

1.4 Increasing research activities in drug discoveries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation Cost

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Application:

1.1 Drug Discovery

1.2 Basic Research

1.3 Adme Studies

1.4 Predictive Toxicology

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Academic & Government Institutions

2.3 Contract Research Organizations

2.4 Other End Users

3. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Products and services:

3.1 Consumables

3.1.1 Reagents

3.1.2 Assay Kits

3.1.2.1 Reporter Gene Assays

3.1.2.2 Cell Growth Assays

3.1.2.3 Second Messenger Assays

3.1.2.4 Cell Death Assays

3.1.2.5 Other Assays

3.1.3 Microplates

3.1.4 Cell Lines

3.1.4.1 Immortalized Cell Lines

3.1.4.2 Primary Cell Lines

3.1.4.3 Stem Cell Lines

3.1.5 Probes and Labels

3.1.6 Other Consumables

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Services

3.4 Software

4. Global Cell Based Assays Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. General Electric Company

5. Merck KGaA

6. Perkinelmer, Inc.

7. Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

8. Lonza Group Ltd.

9. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

10. Promega Corporation

11. Cisbio Bioassays

12. Cell Biolabs, Inc.

13. Discoverx Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

