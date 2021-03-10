Marine Battery Market Future Growth, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Marine battery is used in providing back up power to the safety equipment and powering trolling motor and various other electronic component and systems. Apart from a general starter battery, marine battery is intended to store power and release it over a much longer period of time. Batteries used for marine application have to withstand extreme vibrations and stresses. Hence, the marine batteries are specially engineered to perform under worst conditions. With growing environmental regulations on air and water pollution, manufacturers are focused to obtain new technologies. In order to reduce the emissions while increasing the efficiency of the marine batteries

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the marine battery market are increasing water sports activity and rise in demand for marine transportation. However,protection from being overcharged and proper maintenance of current hampers the growth of marine battery market. On the other hand, use of renewable energy and advancement in hybrid propulsion technology is accelerating the growth of the marine battery market.

Increase in water sports activity

Increase in water sports activities has increased the public attraction toward leisure boating. Nowadays, people like to spend their vacation time at the coast or at the sea. Resulting in increased demand for marine vehicles, which in turn increase the demand for more efficient marine batteries.

Rise in demand for marine transportation

Marine transport is considered the backbone of global trade and economy. Seaborne trade continues to expand, bringing benefits to consumers across the world through competitive freight costs. This is also expected to drive the growth of the global marine battery market during the forecast period.