Huge Growth of Proptech Market 2021 | Size, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | plant location, technology source, downstream industry, and contact information among others.Some of the important players in Proptech market are InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix, PropertyGuru

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedent investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution. Whereas, according to a survey conducted by the market players showed the rising inclination by the end-users to invest significantly in the market during the year 2019 hence powering the growth of the market. Hence, the global proptech market is poised to provide several lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Galileo Software Services, Inc., InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.), PropertyGuru Pte Ltd., REA Group Ltd., RexLab, Spacewell (Nemetschek Group), ZWEISPACE

Global PropTech Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the global PropTech market has expressively impacted the infrastructure in overall market in 2021. This pandemic crisis has brought the impact on various industries in different ways like disruption of the supply chain, shutdown of the manufacturing processes and manufacturing plants, all indoor events restricted, over forty countries state of emergency declared, stock market volatility and uncertainty about future. This global PropTech market research report covers the new survey on the Covid-19 impact on the PropTech market, which helps the marketers to find latest market dynamics, new development in the market and in the industry, along with this, this survey also helps to form the new business plans, product portfolio and segmentations.

This analysis provides evaluation for altering competitive dynamics:

This thorough PropTech analysis of this shifting contest dynamics and keeps you in front of competitions;

Six-year prediction assessment primarily based mostly on the way the sector is anticipated to development;

Precisely which PropTech application/end-user kind or Types can observe incremental increase prospects;

Which trends, barriers, and challenges could impact the development and size of PropTech economy;

It helps to know that the vital product-type sections along with their growth;

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.PROPTECH MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.PROPTECH MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.PROPTECH MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.PROPTECH MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027

