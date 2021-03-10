The Evolution of Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Drivers: India Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Increasing birth rate

Increasing prevalence of beta-thalassemia and other disorders

Restraint

High cost for preservation in banks

Opportunities

Scope of cord stem cell banking in Indian market

Availability of various technologies for blood processing

Challenge

Lack of funds

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

CBR Systems, Inc

Cordlife

Cells4Life Group LLP

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Cryo-Save AG

Lifecell

StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd

Viacord

SMART CELLS PLUS.

Cryoviva India

Global Cord Blood Corporation

National Cord Blood Program

Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

ACROBiosystems.

Americord Registry LLC.

New York Blood Center

Maze Cord Blood

GoodCell.

AABB

