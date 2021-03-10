The Evolution of Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.
Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.
Drivers: India Cord Stem Cell Banking Market
- Increasing birth rate
- Increasing prevalence of beta-thalassemia and other disorders
Restraint
- High cost for preservation in banks
Opportunities
- Scope of cord stem cell banking in Indian market
- Availability of various technologies for blood processing
Challenge
- Lack of funds
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- CBR Systems, Inc
- Cordlife
- Cells4Life Group LLP
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryo-Save AG
- Lifecell
- StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd
- Viacord
- SMART CELLS PLUS.
- Cryoviva India
- Global Cord Blood Corporation
- National Cord Blood Program
- Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.
- Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- ACROBiosystems.
- Americord Registry LLC.
- New York Blood Center
- Maze Cord Blood
- GoodCell.
- AABB
