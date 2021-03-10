New Healthcare Experience Global Microalgae Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Microalgae Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for microalgae has increasing market growth of 6.5%. Market leader is BASF SE which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10.79% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing the innovative microalgae to the market.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

In July 2015, BASF SE along with Solazyme launched the microalgae product that is used for the personal care. This product was considered as world’s first surfactant based derived from microalgae oil product and will be commercially available. The product, Dehyton AO 45 which contain betaine surfactant and renewable microalgae oil. The product is an alternative to amidopropyl betaine which is used in the shampoos, handwash liquids, soaps, and others. It was manufactured along with Solazyme AlgaPur Microalgae Oil which was prepared by using fermentation process in which sugarcane was converted to oil. This oil was formulated with high purity and low carbon, water and land use. The combination of BSF SE chemistry and Solazyme expertise has increased the demand of the innovative product. This product launch helped the company to increase their product portfolio as well as enhancing their market sale of the innovative product.

Scope of the Microalgae Market

Global microalgae market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of the microalgae market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dunaliella Salin, spirulina, chlorella, and others. On the basis of microalgae strain, the market is segmented into haematococcus pluvialis, phaeodactylum tricornutum, porphyridium cruentum, nannochloropsis, and others. On the basis of category, the market is segmented into organic and inorganic. On the basis of form, the market is segmented to powder/dry and liquid. On the basis of grade, the market is segmented to food grade, feed grade, fuel grade, cosmetic grade, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented to food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, biofuel, inks, animal feed, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented to direct and indirect.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Cellana Inc.

DSM

BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC.

Algarithm

Cyanotech Corporation

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Algaecytes

Australian Spirulina

Algatech LTD

Lyxia,

BASF SE

Corbion

E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited

Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc.

ALGISYS LLC

euglena Co., Ltd.

Heliae Development, LLC

AlgaEnergy

