Summary
Car Rental (Destination) in Saudi Arabia
Border closures and travel restrictions have caused the demand for car rentals (destination) to plummet in Saudi Arabia in 2020. With restrictions on movement within the Kingdom during the nationwide lockdown, along with the steep drop in numbers of international tourists due to border closures, the demand for car rental dropped sharply from the end of the first quarter, with rental sales falling to rock bottom by the second quarter. The sudden decline in the number of tourists has caused car re…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3512804-car-rental-destination-in-saudi-arabia
Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-processed-meat-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-02
Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spunbond-nonwoven-fabrics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plasma-feed-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Drop in demand for business travel causes car rental sales to dry up with slow recovery expected into the forecast period
Ban lift on women driving and rise in online services will offer opportunities for car rental growth into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbou
…continued
In-Car Entertainment in Israel
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020
Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/