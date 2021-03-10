Global Consumer Health Research Report 2025 

Consumer Health in Tunisia
Overall consumer health is expected to see a slightly slower current value growth rate in 2020 than seen in any other year of the review period. Although this is due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, categories are being impacted in very different ways. Consumer behaviour and spending on consumer health products have changed significantly in some categories due to the pandemic. For instance, vitamins is expected to see a strong spike in demand in 2020. Consumers are increasing their expen…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Tunisia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Systemic analgesics sees higher growth due to COVID-19
Share growth for e-commerce and chemists/pharmacies due to PSSB measures
Acetaminophen brands Paramex and Bodrex extend their lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rapid return to previous levels of growth in analgesics
Cultural habits will ensure rising demand for topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Menstrual analgesics set to see growth due to the rising number of working women
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers self-medicate to try and protect themselves from COVID-19
E-commerce rises very strongly from a low base as store-based outlets close
Players in combination products perform well
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising pollution set to maintain high levels of growth
Rising popularity of pharyngeal preparations both pre- and post-COVID-19
Convenience and fragrance important to younger generations
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Most categories turn to current value decline, except antacids
Sales in drugstores/parapharmacies and traditional grocery retailers plummet
Kalbe Farma extends its lead due to its strength in the growing antacids category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Motion sickness remedies sees a particularly rapid return to previous growth rate
Return to eating out set to boost sales of antacids and diarrhoeal remedies
Government recall of digestive enzymes means no recovery expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong growth for nappy (diaper) rash treatments due to wearing masks
Outlet closures due to COVID-19 lead to decline for drugstores/parapharmacies
Daktarin performs well due to its strength in nappy (diaper) rash treatments
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nappy (diaper) rash treatments set to drive growth
Maturity set to hinder growth in the largest category, topical antifungals
Stronger competition expected for Betadine
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
2020 IMPACT
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sleep aids maintains growth but remains a small category, limited by regulation
Competition from Rx products and teas
Regulation means few players; Soho Industri Pharmasi maintains its dominance
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stressful, busy lives set to lead to a rising rate of growth
Store-based retailers preferred, especially health and beauty specialist retailers
No new players expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 35 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less pollution, fewer eye problems and economic problems contribute to decline
PSSB measures affect distribution shares in eye care
Rohto extends its lead thanks to its strong brand image
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 set to continue to hamper growth
Pollution and use of digital screens set to contribute to growth
Lack of demand for allergy eye care products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 41 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
As consumers leave their homes less, there are fewer injuries and lower demand
Waterproof bandages become more popular, but other innovations are too costly
Hansaplast dominates due to its long presence, good name and innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Despite the slow return of sales, a stronger CAGR forecast than in the review period
Potential for the ointment format in wound care
Continued growth of e-commerce expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 47 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 51 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Multivitamins and vitamin C see dynamic increases due to COVID-19
Vitamin E suffers from lower consumer purchasing power
Bayer extends its lead despite shortages
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
High growth set to be maintained as consumers remain health-conscious
Vitamins A and D set to see growth, although sales will remain low
Gummies for adults likely to make headway in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 53 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 55 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 56 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 57 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 58 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Immune-boosting herbal dietary supplements prioritised due to COVID-19
Movements in distribution channels due to COVID-19 movement restrictions
Sido Muncul extends its leads in a fragmented category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rapid rebound in growth as consumers return to buying non-essential products
Return to growth expected for collagen due to the rising number of working women
Stronger move expected towards products with a specific positioning
CATEGORY DATA
Table 60 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 63 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 64 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 65 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong decline as consumers prioritise the purchase of necessities
Changes in distribution, with non-store retailing seeing a strong increase
Herbalife extends its lead thanks to its natural/herbal ingredients
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
As non-essential products, a rapid return to growth is unlikely
Some consumers will still seek to lose weight for health and image reasons
Demand for weight loss, but not necessarily using weight management products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 67 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 71 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Growth turns to strong decline due to the impact of COVID-19
Players move online to enable consumers to access products from their homes
Nutrifood moves closer to Twinlab due to its presence in protein/energy bars
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow return to growth as consumers will remain concerned about their finances
Protein/energy bars set to see the best performance for convenience reasons
Sports protein RTD set to grow but will remain a small category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 73 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 75 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 76 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 77 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Claims jamu can help prevent COVID-19 maintain sales
Slowdown in growth for some herbal/traditional dietary supplements
Antangin and Tolak Angin maintain strong positions due to belief in their efficacy
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to higher growth as consumer habits return to normal after COVID-19
Opportunities are available, although lack of instant relief will hamper growth
Spicy food and Ramadan to maintain growth for herbal/traditional digestive remedies
CATEGORY DATA
Table 79 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 81 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 82 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 83 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Strong variations in performance prompted by COVID-19
A switch away from drugstores/parapharmacies and traditional grocery retailers
Curcuma Plus from Soho Industri Pharmasi maintains its lead due to a strong image
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Paediatric consumers health set to maintain a dynamic growth rate
Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements set to drive growth from a high base
Environmental problems set to maintain growth for paediatric cough/cold remedies
CATEGORY DATA
Table 85 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 88 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 89 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 90 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
