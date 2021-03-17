Global Graph Database Market 2021 Segments, Key Players and Competition Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds “Global Graph Database Market” to its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and available to browse @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Graph-Database-Market

The graph database market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR 20.82% rate from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers of the graph database market include excellent real-time big data mining with visualizations of results, growing demand for system’s capability of processing low latency queries, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based graph database tools and services.Tools segment estimated to hold a larger market share. Graph database tools are becoming prevalent among data-sensitive organizations to cope with the ever-increasing volumes of data. These organizations need to manage their data efficiently and effectively to enhance their productivity and maintain business continuity.

North America expected to account for the largest market share. The global graph database market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The adoption of graph database solutions is expected to be the highest in North America, as compared to the other regions.

Key market players IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), Neo4j (US), OrientDB (UK), TIBCO (US), Franz (US),Â OpenLink Software (US).

