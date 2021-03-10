Global Charge Cards Research Report 2025 

Charge Cards in Sweden
COVID-19 has accelerated underlying decline in charge cards in 2020. These are by a distance the least popular form of financial cards in circulation in Sweden in 2020, with demand for them limited by their impracticality. Whereas credit cards enjoy more or less universal acceptance by merchants, charge cards f=do not, and the category has been undermined over the forecast period by a shrinking amount of provision. Diners Club Nordic withdrew from the region at the end of May 2019, and although…
Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Charge Cards in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Charge cards especially vulnerable to virus impact
Travel-facing charge cards suffer from virus-related travel shutdown
Charge cards contactless function keeps them relevant during COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Focus on premium corporate accounts is best way forward
Relaxation of contactless limit could support charge card development
New workplace models could offer opportunity as remote workers don’t come back to the office
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 22 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 23 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 24 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Shift towards cashless society strengthened by virus
Financial cards under threat from increased adoption of mobile payment apps
Recovery likely to be driven by strong banks
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
