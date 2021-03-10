Vinyl Acetate Homopolymer Emulsion Market 2021| Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion is a kind of vinyl acetate emulsions. It has several properties, such as rapid settling, excellent tensile strength, and high molecular weight. Attributed to its sufficient adhesion capacity to several substrates, durability, and cost-effectiveness, vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion is used in various end-use industries such as textile, wood, building & construction, and paints & coatings, and many others. It also possesses excellent water resistance capacity and pigment binding ability. Such properties make it ideal for paper and paperboard coatings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing disposable income coupled with the rising awareness regarding the low VOC content products is fueling the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market’s growth. Growing automotive sales in the emerging and developed regions and the use of coatings on the automotive parts is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing consumer awareness associated with the harmful impact of solvent-based emulsions is boosting the growth of the global vinyl acetate homopolymers market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vinyl Acetate Homopolymer Emulsion Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user industry, and geography. The global vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market is segmented on the basis of application and end user industry. On the basis of application, vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market is classified into coatings, wood glues, adhesives, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market is classified into wood, textile, paperboard and packaging, building and construction, paints and coatings, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the vinyl acetate homopolymer emulsion market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Celanese Corporation

Chemipol (Kothari Group Of Industries)

CP Adhesives Group

Dow, Inc.

Lankem

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Synthomer plc

Tailored Chemical

Vizag Chemical

Wacker Chemie AG

