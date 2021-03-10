Global Dietary Supplements in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Dietary supplements is expected to demonstrate increased growth in 2020 which coincides with the increased focus on health and immunity as a result of the spread of COVID-19 around the world. Sales during the national lockdown period will be supported by new partnerships established between pharmacies and e-commers distributors. These partnerships offer consumers new channels through which to obtain products in dietary supplements, including the option of having products delivered to their homes…
Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased demand for dietary supplements in times of COVID-19 met by innovative distribution partnerships
Despite decreased value share, GSK will continue to lead dietary supplements as Laprophan settles for second place
Imported brands and e-commerce put pressure on category leaders
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growing taste for natural and organic ingredients to stimulate growth in the coming years
Parapharmacies and e-commerce to support continued growth in dietary supplements
Ginseng and paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements to drive growth in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
