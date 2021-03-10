Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The Anti-Money Laundering solution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 14.38% rate from 2021 to 2026. The major factors driving the growth of the AML solution market are the increasing stringent compliance requirements and mandates; increasing adoption of digital payment modes; and using advanced analytics for the provision of proactive risk alerts.

Transaction monitoring technology type expected to hold the largest market share. Transaction monitoring is a discipline of monitoring of customer transactions including assessing historical/current customer information related to transactions. Transaction monitoring provides a complete picture of customer activity. This can include transfers, deposits, and withdrawals.

The global Anti-Money Laundering solution market has been segmented based on regions into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis of the market. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to become the largest revenue-generating region for AML solution and service vendors in 2021.

Key market players include FICO (US), NICE (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), SAS InstituteÂ (US), ExperianÂ (Ireland).

Key questions addressed by the report:

What are new market segments to focus on over the next 2 to 5 years for prioritizing the efforts and investments?

Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the new innovations and developments introduced by the major market players?

What are the driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges that drive or hamper the growth of the market?

What are the regulatory implications that impact the market directly and indirectly?

