Emergency Shutdown System Market to 2027 – ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Omron Corporation

The global emergency shutdown system market accounted for US$ 1.41 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.43 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Globally, the emergency shutdown system is heavily influenced by strong presence of large enterprise across different end-user industry verticals owing to their considerably large industrial process equipped with various technological solutions. As a result, the European region accounted for the largest market share in emergency shutdown system market by region owing to its significantly large customer base and notable awareness among small and medium enterprise owners. Moreover, other factors such as strong presence of European Union and other regulatory agencies through stringent industrial safety and leakage guidelines have profound influence over the penetration of different ESD solution across different European regions. In addition to this, the region is also anticipated to continue to hold major market share during the coming years. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region owing to strong presence of unorganized small and medium end-users along with limited government regulation have attributed in the region’s low market share despite strong presence of end-user base in the region.

Major Players in the market are: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global Emergency Shutdown System Market: Applications and Types

Emergency Shutdown System Market – By Component

Switches

Sensors

Programmable Safety Systems

Safety Valves

Actuators

Others

Emergency Shutdown System Market – By Control Method

Pneumatic

Electrical

Fiber Optic

Hydraulic

Emergency Shutdown System Market – By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Refining

Power Generation

Chemical

