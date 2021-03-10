Global Impact Hot Drinks in HondurasMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report analyses the market for hot drinks in Honduras. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Honduras report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Hot Drinks in Honduras

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

Chart 1 Hot Drinks: Supermarket

Chart 2 Hot Drinks: Traditional Grocery Retailer

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Hot Drinks by Category: % Retail Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 15 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Coffee

Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Chart 3 Coffee: Supermarket (a)

Chart 4 Coffee: Supermarket (b)

Category Data

Table 26 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 27 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2015-2019

Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Coffee: % Retail Value 2016-2019

Table 32 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Coffee by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Tea

Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Chart 5 Tea: Supermarket (a)

Chart 6 Tea: Supermarket (b)

Category Data

Table 36 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 37 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 38 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 39 Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2015-2019

Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Tea: % Retail Value 2016-2019

Table 42 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Retail Sales of Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Other Hot Drinks

Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Chart 7 Other Hot Drinks: Supermarket

Category Data

Table 46 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 47 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 48 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 49 Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 50 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 51 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 52 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 53 Forecast Retail Sales of Other Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

dix

……. continued

