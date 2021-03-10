Summary

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in China

The COVID-19 outbreak coincided with the Chinese New Year. As a result, measures implemented to contain the disease were in place during what is traditionally the peak season for foodservice outlets, with people gathering together and dining out during the season’s festivities. This had a marked negative impact on sales of sauces, dressings and condiments through foodservice channels. However, retail saw a positive effect, as demand shifted towards sauces, dressings and condiments required for h…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264685-sauces-dressings-and-condiments-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-materials-for-3d-printing-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrostrictive-material-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift to retail not enough to offset decline in foodservice..…continued

Car rental in Israel

Euromonitor International

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-anti-obesity-therapeutics-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

November 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-small-arms-and-light-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105