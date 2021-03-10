Automotive Composite Materials Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the Global Automotive Composite Materials Market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

Additionally, this research report also includes an analysis of the key drivers or drivers responsible for the growth of the Automotive Composite Materials market. Additionally, the report provides several important reasons that could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Therefore, the study provides an estimate of market growth based on various segmentations and calculations made from historical and current data. In doing this, the research reports can help consumers carry out strategic growth initiatives in the Automotive Composite Materials Market.

Segment by Type

⦾Carbon

⦾Glass

⦾Others

Segment by Application

⦾Interior

⦾Exterior

⦾Powertrain

⦾Chassis

By Company

⦾Toray Industries

⦾SGL Group

⦾Solvay S.A.

⦾UFP Technologies

⦾Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

⦾Gurit

⦾Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

⦾Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

⦾Plasan Carbon Composites

⦾Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

⦾Owens Corning

⦾3B Fiberglass Company

⦾Hexcel Corporation

⦾Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

⦾Quantum Composites

⦾GMS Composites

⦾TPI Composites

⦾Hanwha Azdel

⦾Magna International Inc.

⦾Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

⦾AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

⦾SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

⦾Creative Composites Ltd.

⦾Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

⦾Formaplex

⦾IDI Composite International

Production by Region

⦾North America

⦾Europe

⦾China

⦾Japan

Consumption by Region

⦾North America

‣ U.S.

‣ Canada

⦾Europe

‣ Germany

‣ France

‣ U.K.

‣ Italy

‣ Russia

⦾Asia-Pacific

‣ China

‣ Japan

‣ South Korea

‣ India

‣ Australia

‣ Taiwan

‣ Indonesia

‣ Thailand

‣ Malaysia

‣ Philippines

‣ Vietnam

⦾Latin America

‣ Mexico

‣ Brazil

‣ Argentina

⦾Middle East & Africa

‣ Turkey

‣ Saudi Arabia

‣ U.A.E

