Freight Forwarders Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2026

Overview for “Freight Forwarders Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
The global Freight Forwarders market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Freight Forwarders industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Freight Forwarders study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.
This intelligence and 2026 forecasts Freight Forwarders industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedented growth trajectory for the Freight Forwarders market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, analytics focused on market trends, and the overall volume of the market.
Moreover, the Freight Forwarders report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Freight Forwarders market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.
Key players in the global Freight Forwarders market covered in Chapter 12:Bolloré Logistics
DACHSER
Expeditors
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Panalpina
Sinotrans
Yusen Logistics
Deutsche Post DHL Group
GEODIS
Expeditors International
Kuehne + Nagel
Dimerco
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
DB Schenker
CEVA Logistics
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Kintetsu World Express
CJ Korea Express
Nippon Express
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Freight Forwarders market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
FCL
LCL
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Freight Forwarders market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Train Transport
Ship Transport
Air Transport
Road Transport
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Freight Forwarders Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Four: Global Freight Forwarders Market, by Type
Chapter Five: Freight Forwarders Market, by Application
Chapter Six: Global Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Seven: North America Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Europe Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: South America Freight Forwarders Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Bolloré Logistics
12.1.1 Bolloré Logistics Basic Information
12.1.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.1.3 Bolloré Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 DACHSER
12.2.1 DACHSER Basic Information
12.2.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.2.3 DACHSER Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Expeditors
12.3.1 Expeditors Basic Information
12.3.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.3.3 Expeditors Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
12.4.1 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Basic Information
12.4.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.4.3 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
12.5.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Basic Information
12.5.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.5.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 DSV
12.6.1 DSV Basic Information
12.6.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.6.3 DSV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Panalpina
12.7.1 Panalpina Basic Information
12.7.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.7.3 Panalpina Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Sinotrans
12.8.1 Sinotrans Basic Information
12.8.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.8.3 Sinotrans Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Yusen Logistics
12.9.1 Yusen Logistics Basic Information
12.9.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.9.3 Yusen Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Deutsche Post DHL Group
12.10.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Basic Information
12.10.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.10.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 GEODIS
12.11.1 GEODIS Basic Information
12.11.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.11.3 GEODIS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Expeditors International
12.12.1 Expeditors International Basic Information
12.12.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.12.3 Expeditors International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Kuehne + Nagel
12.13.1 Kuehne + Nagel Basic Information
12.13.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.13.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Dimerco
12.14.1 Dimerco Basic Information
12.14.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.14.3 Dimerco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
12.15.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Basic Information
12.15.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.15.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 DB Schenker
12.16.1 DB Schenker Basic Information
12.16.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.16.3 DB Schenker Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 CEVA Logistics
12.17.1 CEVA Logistics Basic Information
12.17.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.17.3 CEVA Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
12.18.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Basic Information
12.18.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.18.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 Kintetsu World Express
12.19.1 Kintetsu World Express Basic Information
12.19.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.19.3 Kintetsu World Express Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.20 CJ Korea Express
12.20.1 CJ Korea Express Basic Information
12.20.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.20.3 CJ Korea Express Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.21 Nippon Express
12.21.1 Nippon Express Basic Information
12.21.2 Freight Forwarders Product Introduction
12.21.3 Nippon Express Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…
