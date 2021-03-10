E-Invoicing Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

“Overview for “E-Invoicing Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

E-Invoicing is the exchange of bills and related invoice documents between the organization and its customers through an integrated online format., The E-Invoicing market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the E-Invoicing industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The E-Invoicing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global E-Invoicing market covered in Chapter 12:, FinancialForce, Sage Group, Xero, Brightpearl, Coupa Software Inc., KashFlow Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Acclivity Group LLC, FreshBooks, Tipalti Solutions Ltd., Mercury Systems, Inc., Ipayables, SAP, Intuit, Zervant, PaySimple, Araize, Inc., YAT Software, Norming Software

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the E-Invoicing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Cloud-Based, On-Premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the E-Invoicing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Energy, FMCG, Finance, E-Commerce, Express Services, Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Chapter One: E-Invoicing Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global E-Invoicing Market, by Type

Chapter Five: E-Invoicing Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

