E-Invoicing Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

“Overview for “E-Invoicing Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
E-Invoicing is the exchange of bills and related invoice documents between the organization and its customers through an integrated online format., The E-Invoicing market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the E-Invoicing industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The E-Invoicing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Fill-in for Contact Form for Tailor-made List
Download PDF Sample of E-Invoicing Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1666071
Key players in the global E-Invoicing market covered in Chapter 12:, FinancialForce, Sage Group, Xero, Brightpearl, Coupa Software Inc., KashFlow Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Acclivity Group LLC, FreshBooks, Tipalti Solutions Ltd., Mercury Systems, Inc., Ipayables, SAP, Intuit, Zervant, PaySimple, Araize, Inc., YAT Software, Norming Software
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the E-Invoicing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Cloud-Based, On-Premises
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the E-Invoicing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Energy, FMCG, Finance, E-Commerce, Express Services, Others
[email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1666071
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized
Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: E-Invoicing Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Four: Global E-Invoicing Market, by Type
Chapter Five: E-Invoicing Market, by Application
[email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1666071
Chapter Six: Global E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Seven: North America E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Europe E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: South America E-Invoicing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape
12.1 FinancialForce
12.1.1 FinancialForce Basic Information
12.1.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.1.3 FinancialForce Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Sage Group
12.2.1 Sage Group Basic Information
12.2.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.2.3 Sage Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Xero
12.3.1 Xero Basic Information
12.3.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.3.3 Xero Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Brightpearl
12.4.1 Brightpearl Basic Information
12.4.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.4.3 Brightpearl Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Coupa Software Inc.
12.5.1 Coupa Software Inc. Basic Information
12.5.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.5.3 Coupa Software Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 KashFlow Software
12.6.1 KashFlow Software Basic Information
12.6.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.6.3 KashFlow Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
12.7.1 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Basic Information
12.7.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.7.3 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Acclivity Group LLC
12.8.1 Acclivity Group LLC Basic Information
12.8.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.8.3 Acclivity Group LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 FreshBooks
12.9.1 FreshBooks Basic Information
12.9.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.9.3 FreshBooks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Tipalti Solutions Ltd.
12.10.1 Tipalti Solutions Ltd. Basic Information
12.10.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.10.3 Tipalti Solutions Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Mercury Systems, Inc.
12.11.1 Mercury Systems, Inc. Basic Information
12.11.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.11.3 Mercury Systems, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Ipayables
12.12.1 Ipayables Basic Information
12.12.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.12.3 Ipayables Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 SAP
12.13.1 SAP Basic Information
12.13.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.13.3 SAP Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Intuit
12.14.1 Intuit Basic Information
12.14.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.14.3 Intuit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Zervant
12.15.1 Zervant Basic Information
12.15.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.15.3 Zervant Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 PaySimple
12.16.1 PaySimple Basic Information
12.16.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.16.3 PaySimple Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Araize, Inc.
12.17.1 Araize, Inc. Basic Information
12.17.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.17.3 Araize, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 YAT Software
12.18.1 YAT Software Basic Information
12.18.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.18.3 YAT Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.19 Norming Software
12.19.1 Norming Software Basic Information
12.19.2 E-Invoicing Product Introduction
12.19.3 Norming Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…
List of tables
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of E-Invoicing
Table Product Specification of E-Invoicing
Table E-Invoicing Key Market Segments
Table Key Players E-Invoicing Covered
Figure Global E-Invoicing Market Size, 2015 – 2025
Table Different Types of E-Invoicing
Figure Global E-Invoicing Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020
Figure Global E-Invoicing Market Share by Types in 2019
Table Different Applications of E-Invoicing
Figure Global E-Invoicing Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020
Figure Global E-Invoicing Market Share by Applications in 2019
Figure Global E-Invoicing Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America E-Invoicing Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe E-Invoicing Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa E-Invoicing Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America E-Invoicing Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
Figure Global COVID-19 Status
Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries
Figure Industry Chain Analysis of E-Invoicing
Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of E-Invoicing with Contact Information
Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of E-Invoicing
Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of E-Invoicing in 2019
Table Major Players E-Invoicing Product Types in 2019
Figure Production Process of E-Invoicing
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of E-Invoicing
Figure Channel Status of E-Invoicing
Table Major Distributors of E-Invoicing with Contact Information
Table Major Downstream Buyers of E-Invoicing with Contact Information
Table Global E-Invoicing Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Production by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Value ($) and Growth Rate of Cloud-Based (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Value ($) and Growth Rate of On-Premises (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Price by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Downstream Market Overview
Table Global E-Invoicing Consumption by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of FMCG (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of Finance (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of E-Commerce (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of Express Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Global E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015
Table Global E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia-Pacific E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure North America COVID-19 Status
Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution
Figure North America E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table North America E-Invoicing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America E-Invoicing Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure United States E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Canada E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Mexico E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Europe COVID-19 Status
Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution
Figure Europe E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Europe E-Invoicing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe E-Invoicing Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure Germany E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure UK E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure France E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Italy E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Spain E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Russia E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status
Figure Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific E-Invoicing Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure China E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Japan E-Invoicing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South Korea E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure India E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Southeast Asia E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Australia E-Invoicing Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East E-Invoicing Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
About Us:
Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.
ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.
Contact Us:
Ranjeet Dengale
Director Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448
Email: [email protected]
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”https://bisouv.com/