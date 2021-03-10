E-Bike Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The electric bike market has been growing with a significant CAGR in the last five years and is expected to follow a similar trend for the next few years. The growth for this market can be attributed to increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization, and high traffic congestion in urban areas. For instance, approximately 1.5 billion trips are carried out for public transportation in highly populated places, such as New York, Paris, and London, and nobody wants to travel in crowded subways. Thus, people have been adopting e-bikes to avoid traffic congestion and crowded subways.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “E-Bike Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global ethanol market accounted for over US$ 19.71 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “E-Bike Market ” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/401

Some of the prominent players in the E-Bike Market include:

Accell Group, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, Shenzhen Counterbalance Technology Co., Ltd (F-wheel), Trek Bicycle Corporation, VADEA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Moreover, e-bikes are considered for recreational purposes. Hence, several established key players have developed e-bikes for trekking and other recreational activities. For instance, Trek Bicycle Corporation has an extensive range of electric-assist mountain bikes. Furthermore, the growing adoption of e-bikes for fitness is expected to boost the demand for pedal-assist-based electric vehicles.

However, underdeveloped charging infrastructure in some geographical regions and high costs associated with batteries are the major growth-limiting factors in the market. The low awareness-levels regarding its benefits and unstructured aftermarket services for the e-bike market are hampering the market growth. Moreover, the lack of standardizations and different power requirements across the globe for e-bikes is a major factor restraining the market growth.

The E-Bike Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Propulsion (Pedal Assist and Throttle On-Demand), By Motor Type (Hub Motor and Mid Motor), By Battery (Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid), By Power (Low (< 250 W), Mid (250 – 500 W), and High (> 500 W), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEMs), By Application (On-Road and Off-Road)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/401

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/401



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com