Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

COVID-19 is an unexpected crisis. Thus, countries & governments are taking serious decisions, such as locking down the country for months or beyond, to control the situation. Also, people are taking various safety precautions including self-quarantining, social distancing, and others. Also, several service-based companies have been offering work-from-home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This has resulted in low transportation activities. This is one of the primary factors restraining the market growth. For instance, Lyft (one of the key market players) has witnessed a huge drop in its ride service owing to COVID-19.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Mobility as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global mobility as a service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.68% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Mobility as a Service Market include:

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Zipcar, Inc, car2go NA, LLC, Drive Now, MaaS Global Oy, Moovit Inc., Mobilleo, SkedGo Pty Ltd, and UbiGo.

Increasing investment by OEMs in MaaS, growing collaborations between vehicle manufacturers and technology provides and favorable government regulations are the major factors driving the market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of mobility as a service by working populations is supplementing the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of new mobility models, such as OEM-backed sharing, dealer-backed sharing, P2P sharing, on-demand freight, and others, are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, self-driving bus mobility as a service is expected to create new opportunities in the market as big players and governments are investing considerably in the self-driving bus technology.

The Mobility as a Service Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Service Type (E-Hailing, Bike-Sharing, Car Sharing, and Micro Mobility), By Transportation Type (Public and Private), By Business Model (B2B, B2C, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P)), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), By Route (Fixed and On-Demand)

