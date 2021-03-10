Global GPU-as-a-Service Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

GPU (Graphics Processor Unit) is a component that enables video & graphics on a PC. It has become a vital component in high-performance computing, self-driven cars, and AI, and is referred to as the future of computing. In high-end applications, GPU is utilized with a CPU to accelerate deep learning, analytics, machine learning, and applications for platforms ranging from drones, search engines, and cars to interactive speech, video games, and more.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global GPU-as-a-Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global GPU-as-a-Service Market accounted for over US$ XXX million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2030.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Autodesk, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PTC, Dassault Systems, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation.

The increased focus of players on gaming devices and the design of products is improving the market potential of GPU as a service. With changing technology, more games are being launched that require the best GPU to maximize their performance. Thus, companies are releasing games that are quite GPU-intensive and require no choice but to buy new discrete video cards. They are further investing to deliver better capabilities. For instance, MapD Technologies secured US$ 25 million funding from NEA and NVIDIA to advance its GPU analytics. MapD software platform helps analysts and scientists to explore multi-billion data sets. With increasing data volumes, the extraction of the full value of the data has become a challenge for several organizations. Thus, through this funding, the company will harness the parallel processing power of GPUs and provide insights.

By Product (Software and Services), By Delivery Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), By Application (Gaming, Cryptocurrency Mining, Design & Manufacture, Automotive, Real-estate, and Healthcare)

