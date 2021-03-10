Sleep Apnea Devices Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geographyx

The continual growth of the sleep apnea devices market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. Factors such as growing aging population and increase in lifestyle diseases like obesity, are further expected to contribute to the stable growth of the global sleep apnea devices market from 2019 to 2030. According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project in 2015, it was revealed that obstructive sleep apnea affects more than 25 million people in the U.S. and it is a chronic disease that badly affects people. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. For instance in 2018, Verily, a health data analytics company entered into an agreement with ResMed, a medical device manufacturer of sleep apnea. Both the companies have entered into a collaborative effort to study health and financial impacts of undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sleep apnea devices market is estimated to be over US$ 4 Billion in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market include:

ResMed , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Compumedics Limited, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, BMC Medical Co., Ltd, VYAIRE, Curative Medical, Invacare Corporation and Somnetics International

Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder in which breathing recurrently stops and starts and incidence of this disorder is growing, owing to increasing lifestyle diseases like obesity. This trend of increase in sleep apnea disorders is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. According to the survey conducted by Sleep Apnea Organization, in 2017, more than 22 million Americans suffered from sleep apnea disorder and also 80 percent of moderate to severe sleep apnea cases were undiagnosed. Worldwide, above 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea disorder and 50% of the general population are snorers which indicates the fact that this population has the potential need of sleep apnea devices. There is rise in demand for oral sleep apnea devices over positive airway pressure sleep apnea devices.

The Sleep Apnea Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product [Therapeutic Devices (Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Devices, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Oral Appliances, Airway Clearance Systems, and Oxygen Devices) and Diagnostic Devices (Polysomnography (PSG) Devices, Oximeter, Actigraphy Devices)], End Users (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals and Home Care)

