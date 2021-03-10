Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geographyx

The perpetual rise in the surgical drapes and gowns market can be accredited to several factors which have resulted in the wide scale adoption of these products. Surgical drapes and gowns are a type of protective covering that acts as a barrier between the patient and non-sterile environment and prevents the transmission of pathogens to maintain the sterile environment. Furthermore, increasing number of surgeries and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market from 2019 to 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. For instance, in 2016 Medline Industries, Inc. a privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies signed a distribution agreement with Addlife, a company that deals with all healthcare related products including surgical items for both the wholesale and retail segments, to represent Medline Industries, Inc. in respect to all sales and support throughout the Nordic region.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global surgical drapes and gowns market is estimated to be over US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market”:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/80

Some of the prominent players in the Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market include:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Priontex, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van Dijk Holland B.V., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co., Ltd. and 3M

There is an incessant rise in the number of surgeries across the globe. There has been a significant rise in health awareness among population and ample measures have been introduced for appropriate and effective treatments of diseases. Surgical apparels i.e. surgical drapes and gowns provide optimum level of protection by reducing the transmission of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Moreover, surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Also, surgical drapes prevent contact with unprepared surfaces and maintain the sterility of equipment and the patient’s surroundings. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Virtual Reality Hardware Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product [Surgical Drapes (Cardiovascular Drapes, Ophthalmic Drapes, C-Section Drapes, Lithotomy Drapes and Laparoscopy Drapes) and Surgical Gowns (Standard Performance Gowns, Reinforced Gowns, and High-Performance Gowns)], Usage Pattern (Disposable Drapes & Gowns and Reusable Drapes & Gowns), End Users (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/80



Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/80



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com