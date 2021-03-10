Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2021 Size, Share, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2026 COVID-19 Impact on Industry

“Overview for “Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Service outsourcing means that an enterprise outsources its non-core business and uses its external excellent professional team to undertake its business, so that it can focus on its core business, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance its core competitiveness and resilience. The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry., The Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Fill-in for Contact Form for Tailor-made List

Download PDF Sample of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1665821

Key players in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market covered in Chapter 12:, Luxoft, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, GlobalLogic, QuEST Global Services, Infosys Limited, EPAM Systems, Technologies Limited

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Drafting and 3D Modeling, Engineering Analysis, Product Design and Testing, Design Automation, Control Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Embedded Systems, Plant Design/Process Engineering

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical, Telecom

[email protected] https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1665821

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market, by Application

[email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1665821

Chapter Six: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Luxoft

12.1.1 Luxoft Basic Information

12.1.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Luxoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Tech Mahindra Limited

12.2.1 Tech Mahindra Limited Basic Information

12.2.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.2.3 Tech Mahindra Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Wipro Limited

12.3.1 Wipro Limited Basic Information

12.3.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Wipro Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 GlobalLogic

12.4.1 GlobalLogic Basic Information

12.4.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.4.3 GlobalLogic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 QuEST Global Services

12.5.1 QuEST Global Services Basic Information

12.5.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.5.3 QuEST Global Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Infosys Limited

12.6.1 Infosys Limited Basic Information

12.6.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Infosys Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 EPAM Systems

12.7.1 EPAM Systems Basic Information

12.7.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.7.3 EPAM Systems Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Technologies Limited

12.8.1 Technologies Limited Basic Information

12.8.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Introduction

12.8.3 Technologies Limited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Table Product Specification of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Table Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Covered

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in 2019

Table Major Players Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Figure Channel Status of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Table Major Distributors of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) with Contact Information

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Drafting and 3D Modeling (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Engineering Analysis (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Product Design and Testing (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Design Automation (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Control Engineering (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Manufacturing Engineering (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Embedded Systems (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Value ($) and Growth Rate of Plant Design/Process Engineering (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Semiconductor (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”