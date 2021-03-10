Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geographyx

The continual growth of the transplant diagnostics market can be attributed to several factors such as increase in geriatric population, increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases, growth of soft tissue, solid organ & stem cell transplantation. The initiation of new techniques for transplant diagnostics has improved the quality of the organ transplant results. Owing to the rising awareness of transplant diagnostics in the U.S. and European market, the rate of organ donation has increased. Due to the demand for high throughput tools for transplant diagnostics, traditional diagnostics techniques such as radioimmunoassay (RIA), enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), complement fixation test (CFT) are replaced by next generation sequencing (NGS) method. However, the lack of enthusiasm and unwillingness for organ donation can hinder the growth of transplant diagnostics market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Transplant Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Transplant Diagnostics market is estimated to be over US$ 3.40 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Transplant Diagnostics Market”:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/98

Some of the prominent players in the Transplant Diagnostics Market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, IVD Holdings, Inc., Gendx, Luminex Corporation and, Omixon

Technological advancements in transplant diagnostics are expected to increase the growth of global transplant diagnostics market. The sequencing techniques, PCR-based techniques and molecular assay techniques are efficient and less time consuming than other conventional techniques. In addition, next generation sequencing plays a vital role in understanding and interpreting the genetic information at a lower cost. For instance, the new technology called x-vivo, permits the doctors and surgeons to place donor lungs into a chamber where there is a replacement of donor blood by special fluid.

Over a period, geriatric population has played a significant role in contributing to the global transplant diagnostics market. According to United Nations, the global geriatric population accounted for over 982 million in 2017. The global population aged 60 years or over is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. Due to the presence of chronic diseases in the people above the age of 60, transplants are mainly required for them. For instance, European countries are focusing on creating awareness regarding organ transplantation to make a large patient pool of geriatric population to propel the growth of transplant diagnostics market.

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/98



Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/98



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com