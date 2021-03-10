Indoor Location Market Application, Key Players Apple, Telefonaktiebolaget, Google, Microsoft, Broadcom, Senion and more, Business Trends, Future Scope, Revenue – Forecast 2026

Indoor location deals with tracking an object present in an indoor location. For tracking such objects indoor positioning system or IPS technology is used that can help in locating humans or any object inside an organization with the help of signals. It is widely applicable in retail, transportation, entertainment, hospitality, public buildings, and others. Increased adoption of connected devices and inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises may act as the major driver in the growth of global indoor location market. On the other hand, deployment and maintenance challenges may hamper the market.

Global Indoor Location Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.37billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 183.54billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Indoor Location Market are Apple Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Europe), Google Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), Gbrmpa, HERE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Senion (Europe), Zebra Technologies Corp., STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), AeroScout Industrial, Ekahau, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AISLE411 (US), Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc (US), Nearby Now, Sensewhere and among others.

Market Drivers:

Inefficiency of the GPS technology in indoor premises, this act as a driver of the market.

Reliable assistance from governments for ensuring public safety, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints:

Deployment and maintenance challenges, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation : Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

By Component

Technology

RF-Based

Sensor and Tag-Based

Software Tools

Visualization

Location Analytics

Context Accelerator

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Application

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Inventory Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

By Vertical

Retail

Transportation

Entertainment

Hospitality

Public Buildings

Others

By Deployment mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES announced that they completed acquisition of Temptime Corporation, it is a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry.

In January 2018, Here Technologies announced to acquire Micello. This acquisition support HERE’s strategy to provide world-class mapping and advanced location services both indoors and outdoors. In combination with HERE’s unique tracking technologies, indoor maps will enable new and innovative market solutions such as the tracking of parts on a factory floor.

Country Level Analysis

TheIndoor Farming Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in theIndoor Farming Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Fuel Management System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related toIndoor Farming Technology market.

