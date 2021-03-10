Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Market Global and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2021-2025

Overview Of Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Industry 2021-2025:

A glass ionomer cement is a dental restorative material used in dentistry as a filling material and luting cement, including for orthodontic bracket attachment. Glass-ionomer cements are based on the reaction of silicate glass-powder (calciumaluminofluorosilicate glass) and polyacrylic acid, an ionomer. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturer's directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin.

The Top key vendors in Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) Market include are:- GC (Japan), 3M (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Mitsui Kulzer (Japan), Shofu (Japan), Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland), VOCO (Germnay), Kerr (US), DENTAURUM (Germnay), Prime Dental (US), Promedica (Germnay), I-dental (Lithuania), Harvard (Germany), Rongxiang Dent (China), Shanghai DMF (China), Shanghai New Century (China)

Major Product Types covered are:

Restorative Cements

Luting Cements

Others

Major Applications of Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) covered are:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Region wise performance of the Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) industry

This report studies the global Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Glass Ionomer Cements (GIC) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

