Global Packaging Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in severe income drops for many Indian consumers, with a dramatic decline in discretionary spending. The situation has led to downtrading across the board. Moreover, until early September on-trade establishments were prohibited from selling alcoholic drinks, and this, together with a lack of social occasions and meet-ups, contributed to a decline in bigger pack sizes in alcoholic beverages. Several states have increased the tax on alcohol by up to 75%…
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in India report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Packaging Industry in India
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Small sizes in food packaging formats gain ground in 2019 as consumers seek to limit waste and show greater interest in trial purchases
Bottled water sales support rise of PET in soft drinks packaging in 2019
Metal’s growth in alcoholic drinks propelled by experimental expansion from players in 2019
Small and mini formats in beauty and personal care hold multi-level appeal in 2019
Flexible packaging remains popular with price-sensitive consumers in 2019, while rigid formats gain ground with high earners
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
New regulations introduce standards for plastic packaging used in food products
New amendments to tobacco packaging requirements
Alcohol packaging prohibited from positive claims
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Proposed blanket ban on plastic softened to gradual introduction of new regulations
Players jump in with privately organised projects and plastic waste management
remains hampered by under-reporting an unlicensed production plants
Players respond to rising sustainability concerns with eco-friendly packaging and incentives
….continued
