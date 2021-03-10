Global Financial Cards and Payments Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on Hungary’s financial cards and payments industry during 2020. Perhaps the most noticeable and important changes seen in consumer behaviour during the year was the shift away from the use of cash and towards card payments. In the proximity environment, this was due mainly to widespread fears that banknotes and coins could transmit the COVID-19 virus, presenting a risk to public health. The shift towards e-commerce which flowed from the lockdown qua…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952100-financial-cards-and-payments-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-information-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-product-information-management-solution-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-waste-derived-biogas-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tripropylamine-tpa-cas-102-69-2-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Shift away from cash and towards digital commerce presents opportunities

Upcoming changes to regulations to continue promoting the use of payment cards

The emergence of strong fintech players present a favourable scenario

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Complex scenario for debit cards emerges from the COVID-19 situation

Contactless payments surgery had during the COVID-19 lockdown period

Minimum transaction limit for secondary verification raised in response to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic reforms and shift towards e-commerce set to benefit debit cards

Commercial debit cards set to drive overall category growth

The competitive environment set to change as strategic alliances emerge

The development of fintech set to spur growth in debit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduction in maximum APR for new credit cards results in fewer cards being issued

Shift away from cash supports growth in contactless credit card transactions

Pressure on household incomes due to COVID-19 drives consumers to credit cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Commercial credit cards to remain a small niche category

Co-branded personal credit cards to continue developing strongly

New strategic alliance of three major retail banks set to influence credit cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 48 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 54 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 55 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 56 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 57 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 58 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 59 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 60 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 61 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 62 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 63 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 64 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 65 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 69 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 74 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Commercial charge cards dominate as personal charge cards remain absent

Dominant player American Express focuses on multinational companies

The narrowing of the competitive environment a reaction to slow growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Few changes likely to be seen in charge cards during the forecast period

Local companies unlikely to become interested in charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 75 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 76 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 77 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 78 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 79 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 80 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 81 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 82 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 83 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 84 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 85 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 86 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 87 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 88 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 89 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 90 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 91 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 92 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 93 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 94 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 95 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 96 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 97 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 98 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The performance of pre-paid cards negatively impacted by the COVID-19 situation

Open loop pre-paid cards benefits from subsidies on employee benefit cards

The development of fintech supports growth in open loop pre-paid cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Employee benefit cards set to continue dominating closed-loop pre-paid cards

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)