Global Packaging Industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The impact on COVID-19 on packaging trends in France was most visible in terms of reduced demand for smaller and on-the-go formats across the board and a shift towards larger packs in line with increased at-home consumption and shared family values packs. As horeca establishments shut down, 2020 has seen a drop in sales of on-trade alcoholic drinks packaging. However, unlike in many other countries, there was no pick-up in off-trade sales, which have also declined in 2020. One reason for this wa…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Packaging Industry in France

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Glass taps into green trends and appeals to rising consumer demand for authenticity and tradition in food packaging in 2019

Hot drinks players focus on folding cartons in sustainability shift in 2019

Design trends towards retro and modern take off in beer and wine packaging in 2019, while cider players redesign containers to improve drink’s

New 2019 label law in beauty and personal care packaging prohibits range of free-from claims and hastens shift towards natural and organic

Bulk packs offer value for money, but players prefer smaller formats in home care and focus on concentrated solutions in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

EU follows France’s lead in BPA ban

The devil is in the details as industry players and eco-warriors dispute terms of single-use plastic rules

France leads EU with circular economy law which critics claim is not circular enough

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Rise of refillables and reusables driven by start-ups and premium brands in beauty and personal care packaging

Reusables concept gains ground in beer and wine through collaborative initiatives

Danone heads towards 100% bio-based bottles

Summary 1 Overview of Packaging Recycling and Recovery in France: 2017/2018 and Targets for 2019

